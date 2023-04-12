Arrival Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, April 14th (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 14th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 14th.

ARVL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,148,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400,370. Arrival has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrival by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 240,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

