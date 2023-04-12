ASD Market Cap Achieves $34.31 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $34.31 million and $4.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00028775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018352 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,894.88 or 1.00003602 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05239979 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,129,496.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.