Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.06. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 104,647 shares trading hands.

Aspen Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,134,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

