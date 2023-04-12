Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,639 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.58% of Atomera worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atomera by 223.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atomera

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,209.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $38,914.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,780.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,844 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 133,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $128,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Price Performance

ATOM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 33,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,270. The company has a market cap of $135.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.59. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

