ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 6%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) were down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 93,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 189,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

ATRenew Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $628.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

