ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.33

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and traded as low as $38.90. ATS shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 244 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on ATS in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ATS Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

