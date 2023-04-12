AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $79,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 1,869,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,659,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

