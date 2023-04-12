Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17). Approximately 115,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 143,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Aura Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.67. The company has a market cap of £78.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.39.

About Aura Energy

(Get Rating)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.