Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading 2.3% Higher

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €80.94 ($87.98) and last traded at €80.94 ($87.98). 70,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.10 ($85.98).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($110.87) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Aurubis Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Articles

