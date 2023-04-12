Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.78. 132,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

