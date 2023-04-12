Autumn Glory Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,042 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,837,000 after acquiring an additional 385,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 146,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

