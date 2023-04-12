Autumn Glory Partners LLC Grows Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC owned 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,380.16. 5,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,419.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,389.98. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,030.38 and a one year high of $1,560.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

