Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.98. 89,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,561. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $78.76.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

