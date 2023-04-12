Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.44. 1,764,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,576,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

