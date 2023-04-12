Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New $837,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,760 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $69.74. 473,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.21) to GBX 5,790 ($71.70) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.83) to GBX 6,200 ($76.78) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

