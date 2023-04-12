Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.76. 516,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

