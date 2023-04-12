Autumn Glory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.29. 33,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.32. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $260.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

