Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) vs. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Head-To-Head Review

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avantax and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avantax presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. LM Funding America has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.45%. Given LM Funding America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than Avantax.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avantax and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.64 $420.25 million $8.71 3.17 LM Funding America $1.73 million 6.28 -$29.24 million ($2.23) -0.37

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% LM Funding America -1,685.36% -66.15% -64.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantax beats LM Funding America on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Carollinn Gould and Frank Silcox on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

