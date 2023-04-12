Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.76 on Friday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the third quarter worth about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Further Reading
