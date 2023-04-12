Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avivagen Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

