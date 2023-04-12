B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$6.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

