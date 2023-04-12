Balentine LLC Acquires 2,562 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.64. The stock had a trading volume of 469,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,489. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a market capitalization of $183.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,478 shares of company stock worth $16,940,140 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.