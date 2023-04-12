Balentine LLC Acquires 4,255 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Balentine LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $183.18. 322,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,786. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

