Balentine LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.19. 6,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.48 and its 200-day moving average is $226.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $261.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.