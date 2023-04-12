Balentine LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $9.03 on Wednesday, hitting $585.41. 122,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.