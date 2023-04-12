Balentine LLC Has $22.10 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. 6,360,734 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

