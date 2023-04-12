Balentine LLC Purchases 3,971 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

