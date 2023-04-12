Balentine LLC Sells 76,155 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,155 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 14.9% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Balentine LLC owned about 3.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $427,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,160. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

