BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.69

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $7.85. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 60,179 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.38%. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 17.84%.

(Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.