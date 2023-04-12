BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.69

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $7.85. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 60,179 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
