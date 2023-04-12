Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.02

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.02 and traded as high as $18.34. Banco Macro shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 186,957 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $658.89 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banco Macro by 980.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.