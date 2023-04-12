Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 80.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. 22,715,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,150,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

