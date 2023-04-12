Bank of Italy Increases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises about 18.3% of Bank of Italy’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Italy’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $485,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.94. 104,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.03. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $277.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

