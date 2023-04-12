Barclays Raises Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,360

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,245 ($27.80) to GBX 2,360 ($29.23) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.
BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.26) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,148 ($26.60).
Burberry Group Trading Up 0.4 %
LON:BRBY traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,499 ($30.95). 638,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,495. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,249.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,445.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,186.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,606 ($32.27).
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
