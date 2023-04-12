Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Shares Up 1.9%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.01 and last traded at $131.01. 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.60.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.52.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

