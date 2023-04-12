BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Increased to $263.30 by Analysts at Bank of America

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $230.10 to $263.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BGNE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after buying an additional 703,530 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after buying an additional 153,043 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after buying an additional 143,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

