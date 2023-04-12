Bell Bank Has $126.94 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 14.7% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bell Bank owned 0.09% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $126,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.65. 34,728,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,857,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.