Bell Bank Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bell Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 841,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

