Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 5.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 2,396,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,368,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

