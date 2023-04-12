Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 5.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 2,396,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,368,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.
Bilibili Trading Down 5.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.