Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,361 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,133,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,167,191. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

