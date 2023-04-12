Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $408.58 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 0.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $408,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.94. 451,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,335. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

