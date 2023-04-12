Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Invests $681.71 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,707,000. Cummins makes up 0.8% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $233.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.67 and a 200 day moving average of $239.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

