Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,087 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

