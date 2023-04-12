Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.17 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and approximately $50,326.22 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

