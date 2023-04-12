BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $463,227.05

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $463,227.05 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,128.95 or 1.00014020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06366376 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $437,127.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.