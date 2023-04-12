Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Down 6.1%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 63,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 123,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 92,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 177,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.