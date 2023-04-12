BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $750.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $669.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $682.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.03. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

