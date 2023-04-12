Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 5,062,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,350% from the average daily volume of 349,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The company has a market cap of $811.49 million, a P/E ratio of 241.82, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

