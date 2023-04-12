BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Up 4.4%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 2,122,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,471,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

