BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 28th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DMF opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122,219 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

