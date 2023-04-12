Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.33. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 85,218 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOLT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

