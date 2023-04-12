Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.33. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 85,218 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOLT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.00.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
